Lindale ISD evacuates elementary school due to broken gas line

LINDALE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Lindale Independent School District officials are evacuating the Velma Penny elementary campus.
The district posted a statement about the incident Thursday via social media, saying parents do not need to pick up their children.
As of 10 a.m., the district said all students and staff were moved to the Performing Arts Center.
“Students are safe and happy and we will update you as soon as we are told by first responders that it is okay for everyone to return to campus,” the statement read.
Classes are expected to resume by lunch time.
Lindale Police Department also posted a notice to travelers that FM 849 has been shut down at Ruby Trials due to the leak. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route. Officers and firefighters are on scene.
