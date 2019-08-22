Lindale ISD evacuates elementary school due to broken gas line

District says parents will not need to pick up students, classes to resume by lunch

VIDEO: Lindale ISD evacuates elementary school due to broken gas line
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 22, 2019 at 9:50 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 10:45 AM

LINDALE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Lindale Independent School District officials are evacuating the Velma Penny elementary campus.

The district posted a statement about the incident Thursday via social media, saying parents do not need to pick up their children.

As of 10 a.m., the district said all students and staff were moved to the Performing Arts Center.

“Students are safe and happy and we will update you as soon as we are told by first responders that it is okay for everyone to return to campus,” the statement read.

Classes are expected to resume by lunch time.

Lindale Police Department also posted a notice to travelers that FM 849 has been shut down at Ruby Trials due to the leak. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route. Officers and firefighters are on scene.

VELMA PENNY UPDATE: We are evacuating Velma Penny students to the LISD Performing Arts Center as a precaution. Parents...

Posted by Lindale Independent School District on Thursday, August 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.