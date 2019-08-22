Get ready for nightmares: ‘Hatchet House of Horror’ is under construction

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - They save our homes, they save our lives, they’re the heroes we trust on a daily basis.
But they’re also not afraid to scare the living daylights out of us if it’s for a good cause.
Get ready, because the Edom Hatchet House of Horror has officially started setting up for Halloween.
“We have a standing offer every year that if someone can make a guest pee their pants, they get $100, and its happened,” Edom volunteer firefighter Kim Allcorn says.
From now until October 1, the Edom Volunteer Fire Department is transformed into one of the scariest haunted houses in East Texas.
“We have clowns, we have possessed people, we have some zombies, chainsaw people,” haunted house volunteer Ashley Harrison says.
Volunteer firefighters dress up as some of the most terrifying characters and prey upon civilians; it’s 3000 square feet of horror.
“We want to be self-sustaining, a haunted house reaches a different demographic of people, it reaches people outside of our community, and it brings people into this community so that they know we are more than just a little bitty hole in the road as you pass by to get to Canton,” Allcorn says.
This is the sixth year the fire department has hosted the Hatchet House of Horror, and last year, the volunteers were able to raise close to $10,000 for their department.
“There have been three pieces of used fire apparatus that we have been able to buy as well as protective gear, fuel for trucks, (and) batteries for flashlights that this has helped us purchase and upgrade,” Edom fire Captain Jason Hollowell says.
The event has gotten so big that the firefighters use high school theater students to really scare its attendants.
So, the $10 donation to maintain nightmares until Christmas definitely seems worth it.
The Hatchet House of Horror will open its doors the first weekend of October and end late Halloween night.
