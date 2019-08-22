East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Burn Bans remain in effect for Henderson, Kaufman, and Rusk Counties until further notice. It is illegal to do any outdoor burning in these counties. For the rest of East Texas, Extreme Caution is needed until we can get some good rain. As we head toward the weekend, rain chances slowly increase. The best chances for rain over the next 7 days will likely be on Saturday as a weak tropical wave moves northward over the Northern Gulf. We will be on the far western edge of this moisture but should see some PM showers and thundershowers mainly during the afternoon hours. Rain chances diminish on Sunday and then are out of the forecast on Monday. Just a few PM showers and/or thundershowers possible Tue through Thur of next week. Temperatures were indeed hot again today, but should slowly decrease into the day on Saturday. Warming temperatures are expected again Sunday through Thursday, but should stay away from the century mark...middle to upper 90s are possible. Winds should remain mainly from the SE-S at 5-10 mph. No Severe Weather is expected.