East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

All feeder steers and heifers ended a full 10 to 12 dollars higher compared to last week. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock market report in Crockett.
Slaughter cows ended firm compared to last week while the slaughter bulls ended a good two-dollars higher.
The market has taken back it’s bullish position as last week’s negative board was overcome by strong closings and regaining what was lost.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says were mostly steady across the state with some instances with a five-dollar increase depending on quality.
The cattle market has tightened peoples wallet on their feed rations for their feed lots so the trade activity all across Texas was moderate to good.
Hay production continued with most producers finishing their second cutting in north and east Texas.
