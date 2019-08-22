Amarillo resident claims $2.5 million winning lottery ticket

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo resident has claimed their $2.5 million winning lottery ticket.
The Texas Two Step jackpot-winning ticket was sold on Aug. 15 at Toot’n Totum located at 3401 S. Soncy Rd. The person has chosen to remain anonymous.
The quick pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn, 4-20-26-32, along with the bonus ball, 6.
According to the Texas Lottery, this is the largest Texas Two Step jackpot prize to be claimed since 2009 and the third-largest overall since the game started in 2001.
Within this year, there have been 22 Texas Two Step jackpot winners, which includes five people that won or shared a jackpot prize of $1.05 million or higher.
The way Texas Two Step works is like this: the jackpot starts at $200,000 with the amount increasing for the next drawing until there is a winner.
Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers and the bonus ball number with the drawn numbers.
