One-way wreck at 4th Street, College Avenue in Tyler sends one to hospital

One-way wreck at 4th Street, College Avenue in Tyler sends one to hospital
Two vehicles overturned during the wreck.
By Stephanie Frazier | August 20, 2019 at 9:01 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 9:23 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and fire are at the scene of a wreck near downtown Tyler.

The wreck occurred at 4th Street and College Avenue in Tyler. An ambulance responded to the scene to assist with injuries; the driver of the car did suffer non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The wreck occurred at 4th Street and College Avenue in Tyler. (Source: KLTV/Jeff Chavez)
The wreck occurred at 4th Street and College Avenue in Tyler. (Source: KLTV/Jeff Chavez)

Police say the driver of the truck did not realize 4th Street was a one-way street, and attempted to turn onto it, hitting the passenger car. The smaller car wedged under the truck and both vehicles flipped over as a result.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.