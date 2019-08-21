One-way wreck at 4th Street, College Avenue in Tyler sends one to hospital

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and fire are at the scene of a wreck near downtown Tyler.
The wreck occurred at 4th Street and College Avenue in Tyler. An ambulance responded to the scene to assist with injuries; the driver of the car did suffer non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Police say the driver of the truck did not realize 4th Street was a one-way street, and attempted to turn onto it, hitting the passenger car. The smaller car wedged under the truck and both vehicles flipped over as a result.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
