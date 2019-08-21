Wood County officials searching for suspect in Yantis robbery

YANTIS, TEXAS (KLTV) - Officials are still searching for a suspect in a June aggravated robbery at a Yantis story.
Raymond Clark is wanted in connection with the incident that occurred about 7 p.m. June 20 at the Dollar General in the 100 block of South Main Street in Yantis, Texas.
In a letter dated Aug. 21, Wood County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bobby Sanders provided more information on the incident, saying Clark is suspected of taking tobacco products, food, and $998.58 before fleeing in a black Jeep sport utility vehicle.
That vehicle was later located wrecked and abandoned in Tyler, according to an Aug. 8 Wood County Crime Stoppers post. Details about how Clark’s vehicle was recovered were not immediately available. KLTV has reached out to multiple agencies for more information on how and where the vehicle was located.
No one was injured in the robbery.
