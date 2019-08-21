Wood County officials searching for suspect in Yantis robbery

Wood County officials searching for suspect in Yantis robbery
Wood County officials are searching for Raymond Todd Clark, 57, who is a suspect in a robbery at a Dollar General store in Yantis. (Source: Wood County Crimestoppers)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 21, 2019 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 3:44 PM

YANTIS, TEXAS (KLTV) - Officials are still searching for a suspect in a June aggravated robbery at a Yantis story.

Raymond Clark is wanted in connection with the incident that occurred about 7 p.m. June 20 at the Dollar General in the 100 block of South Main Street in Yantis, Texas.

In a letter dated Aug. 21, Wood County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bobby Sanders provided more information on the incident, saying Clark is suspected of taking tobacco products, food, and $998.58 before fleeing in a black Jeep sport utility vehicle.

Wood County officials are searching for Raymond Todd Clark, 57, who is a suspect in a robbery at a Dollar General store in Yantis. (Source: Wood County Crimestoppers)
Wood County officials are searching for Raymond Todd Clark, 57, who is a suspect in a robbery at a Dollar General store in Yantis. (Source: Wood County Crimestoppers) (Source: Wood County Crimestoppers)

That vehicle was later located wrecked and abandoned in Tyler, according to an Aug. 8 Wood County Crime Stoppers post. Details about how Clark’s vehicle was recovered were not immediately available. KLTV has reached out to multiple agencies for more information on how and where the vehicle was located.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Wanted for AGGRAVATED ROBBERY at the Dollar General in Yantis on 06/20/2019- The vehicle Clark was driving has been...

Posted by Wood County Crime Stoppers - TEXAS on Thursday, August 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.