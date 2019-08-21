Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a burn ban out for Henderson and Rusk counties which means no outdoor burning in those areas. There is also a heat advisory out for today until 7 pm. Temperatures outside will be feeling for like 105-110 degrees. Be sure you send your kiddos to school with a water bottle! Today we will see a high temperature in the upper 90s with lots of sunshine and winds from the south about 10 mph. We do have a slight chance of seeing a few pop-up showers in the afternoon and evening, they will not change any plans but you might notice a drop or two. Overnight we will cool to the upper 70s. Tomorrow and Friday will be very similar days with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, sunny skies, and that low chance of a stray shower. The weekend brings around higher rain chances, especially for Saturday but temperatures will stay in the mid-90s. The start of the next work week will be clear dry and sunny.