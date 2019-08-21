WEBXTRA: LeTourneau international students take tour of downtown Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - LeTourneau University’s newest group of international students took in the sights, sounds, tastes, and smells of downtown Longview Wednesday as part of their orientation.
Rebecca Haesecke, Letourneau University’s director of intercultural engagement and development, said that the college will have about 63 international students from all over on campus this year. As part of their orientation, the new international students were split into four groups that toured downtown Tyler.
Haesecke said the groups went to businesses in downtown Longview like the Silver Pick and Frog Bistro, Sliver Grizzly Espresso, Roma’s, and Heartisans Marketplace. Then the groups met at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts.
“Our international students really like downtown Longview,” Haesecke said. “many of them come from big, bustling metropolitan areas, and this something that is quaint and enjoyable about this.”
