Tyler Junior College press conference set to introduce athletic director to community

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Junior College will host a press conference Thursday to introduce the school’s new athletic director.
Earlier this summer, Tyler Junior College officials selected Kevin Vest of Waubonsee Community College in Illinois to serve as TJC’s new athletic director. He is just the fifth athletic director in the school’s 92-year history, according to a press release.
The press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the foyer of Wagstaff Gym.
Before being named as the new TJC athletic director, Vest had served as the athletic director at Waubonsee College since 2016. Before that, he was the sports coordinator and head baseball coach at Rock Valley College in Illinois.
Vest earned his Bachelor of Arts in physical education from Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois, and his Master of Arts in organizational management from Ashford University in Clinton, Iowa.
