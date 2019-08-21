State issues 2 warnings for unlicensed massage therapists in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Following the closing of a massage parlor, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has issued two written warnings against two people accused of giving massages without a license.
Longview police arrested Yan Pan, 28, and Huajon Liu on March 7 on charges of operating without a massage license. The investigation began after police received complaints about T Massage, located at 1809 W. Loop 281.
According to letters issued to the attorney of Pan and Liu, the warning comes for the following reasons: the massage establishment has now been closed and the license deactivated, Liu and Pan have returned to the state of Georgia and no longer intend to live in Texas or work in the massage industry, and because Liu and Pan have already paid a criminal fine related to the unlicensed activity.
The letter also states an inspection of the business showed it was not keeping client consultation documentation or employee records.
The state has conducted investigations on several Longview cases since March. They issued another warning in June and one more case is still pending.
Previous reports: Longview massage parlor avoids citation, gets warning for no license
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.