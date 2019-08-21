Smith County sheriff officials responding to scene where body has been found

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Sheriff’s deputies and investigators are at a scene off Jim Hogg Road Tuesday night in Smith County.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Larry Christian tells us, someone found a body behind a gas station in the woods.
No details yet on whether the person died of natural causes or if foul play is suspected.
At this time, investigators believe the partially decomposed body is that of a white man.
Witnesses in the area reported seeing numerous sheriff’s deputies behind the gas station.
Crime scene tape is up around the scene, as well.
The Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy.
We have a reporter headed to the location. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.