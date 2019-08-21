Officials searching for Brownsboro teen missing since July

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Officials are searching for a teenage girl first reported missing in July.
According to a flyer from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 17-year old Madelynn Delegarza has been missing from the Brownsboro area since July 2.
The flyer said Madelynn has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 120 lbs. She may go by the alias name Madeline.
On Wednesday, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office shared the flyer on Facebook asking people for help locating Madelynn.
If you have seen her or have any information, you are asked to call to Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133 or 911.
