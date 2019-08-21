New gun laws take effect Sept. 1

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Big changes are on the way for Texas gun laws. Beginning Sept. 1, several new laws concerning guns will take effect.
Below are some of the laws passed in the recent legislative session involving guns:
- SB 535: Removes churches, synagogues, and other established places of worship from the list of locations where Texans cannot carry firearms. This bill clears up some of the existing statue that lawmakers have called “clunky” and “confusing.” Churches may still post signs prohibiting weapons on their premises.
- HB 302: Will prevent landlords from restricting the carrying of firearms by tenants and says they can’t be restricted by lease agreements.
- SB 741: Prevents Texas property owners’ associations from banning the carrying and storage of guns on rental property.
- HB 1387: Eliminates the cap on how many school marshals can carry guns on at public and private schools. Schools that currently participate in the program can only have one marshal per 200 students or per building.
- HB 1143: Will prevent school districts from regulating how licensed person’s gun or ammunition is store in their vehicle in parking areas, as long as it’s not in plain view.
- HB 2363: Allows certain foster homes to store firearms and ammunition, only if the guns are stored together and locked away.
