Longview Police Department commissions 4 new officers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department has officially added four new officers.
A commissioning ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for Officers Damian Lopez, Joseph Nelms, Michael Crews and Timothy Magness. Several friends and family attended the ceremony held at the Roy Stone Training Center in Longview.
Lopez, of Tatum, said he always wanted to follow in his father’s shoes.
“My dad’s been in law enforcement for 32 years. I’ve always took after him and wanted to follow in those footsteps,” Lopez said. “You ask him now he might say you know 20 years ago he didn’t want me to do it, but today he’s seen how far law enforcement has come, and he’s ready.”
