Jury finds Brownsboro man accused of school threat not guilty

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A jury has found a Brownsboro man accused of making a threat against a school on Snapchat not guilty.
The jury returned the verdict for Tyler James McGill, 23, on Tuesday.
McGill was arrested in March of 2018 after the Smith County Sheriff’s Office learned about a Snapchat video in which a person showed two guns and text on the video read, “coming to a school near you.” The sheriff’s office determined there was a Whitehouse/Troup road sign in the video.
“It was originally reported to show Whitehouse and Troup,” said McGill’s attorney, Joseph Murphy. “But it was a blurry sign. The sheriff’s office did its job but the jury determined that, although dumb, it did not give rise to a criminal charge.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.