Jacksonville woman celebrates 105th birthday with visit from mayor

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Usually birthdays are a reason to celebrate. When you’re celebrating your 105th birthday, though, festivities tend to be a lot more calmer than in years past.
Alberta McCuin was born on Aug. 24, 1914 in Sachel, Texas. She was presented a certificate of recognition and celebration at the Legacy at Jacksonville nursing home facility where she lives. Mayor Randy Gorham made it a special point to meet her.
McCuin was surrounded by facility, friends, and family for the special occasion.
“I think it’s wonderful for someone to live for 105 years,” said Randy Gorham, mayor of Jacksonville. “It’s got to be some blessings from God to give them long life, and I just think it’s really neat that some one could live that long and still be functional and be a part of our community.”
McCuin’s daughter, Gladys, said all is well, and her mother even took a little nap during her 104th birthday party last year..
