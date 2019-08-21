‘Georgia’s the real hero:’ Firefighters escort Whitehouse child battling cancer to first day of kindergarten

Georgia Crim walked up to the front of her new school and found a welcoming crew there: Whitehouse firefighters had come to greet her with balloons and encouragement. Many in their community are aware that Georgia has been battling ependymoma, a rare cancerous tumor that can form in the brain or spinal cord. She has been undergoing surgery and chemo treatments for the last several months, but her Higgins family didn’t want her to go through it alone, they said on social media. Many people even wore special t-shirts on the first day of school.