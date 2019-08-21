‘Georgia’s the real hero:’ Firefighters escort Whitehouse child battling cancer to first day of kindergarten

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The first day of kindergarten is a monumental day for all children, including those at Whitehouse ISD’s Higgins Elementary School.
One particular new kindergartner received a bit of extra attention, as she’s been battling an illness prior to her first day, and some local heroes wanted to give her extra support.
Georgia Crim walked up to the front of her new school and found a welcoming crew there: Whitehouse firefighters had come to greet her with balloons and encouragement. Many in their community are aware that Georgia has been battling ependymoma, a rare cancerous tumor that can form in the brain or spinal cord. She has been undergoing surgery and chemo treatments for the last several months, but her Higgins family didn’t want her to go through it alone, they said on social media. Many people even wore special t-shirts on the first day of school.
“Higgins is wearing #BraveLikeGeorgia shirts today to show their support and the City of Whitehouse Fire Department walked her in to school. Chief Madison Johnson said, ‘Georgia’s the real hero and we’re going to stand by her,’” Whitehouse ISD posted on their Facebook page.
