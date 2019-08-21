Firefighters attempt rescue of dog stuck on roof of roofing company

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A canine found itself in an unusual position Wednesday - stranded on the roof of a roofing company.
About 10 a.m., Tyler firefighters were called to rescue the stranded dog from the roof of AVCO Roofing Company in the 13000 block of Highway 110.
Confused employees recorded video of the dog on the roof. Initially, workers thought it was a prank. Employees say there is no easy access to the roof and that they did not recognize the dog.
“How’d you get up there?” One person asks in the video.
It was later determined that the dog gained access to the roof from another building.
The fire department used a ladder to try to safely remove the dog. However, it leaped off the roof and ran into the woods.
Officials on scene are attempting to locate the animal. AVCO employees say the dog will receive treatment and hope it will be placed in a good home if found.
No one was injured in the incident.
