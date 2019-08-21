East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Burn Bans are in effect for Henderson, Kaufman, and Rusk Counties until further notice! Partly cloudy skies are likely to continue for the next several days with rain chances increasing a bit as we head into Saturday. We start off with a 20% for our day on Thursday, then an increase to 30% on Friday and to a 30-40% chance on Saturday. Rain chances diminish slightly Sunday through Tuesday but remain near 30% over Deep East Texas. Temperatures will remain hot through Friday, then cool a bit over the weekend. The upper 90s are expected on Thursday, then middle 90s Friday through Tuesday. Low temperatures should remain in the middle 70s through the middle part of next week. Southerly winds should remain at 5-10 mph through mid-week.