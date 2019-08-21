DPS identifies driver killed in Titus County crash

TITUS COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - One person died Tuesday in a Titus County two-vehicle crash.
The crash occurred at 6:49 p.m. at the intersection of FM 2348 and FM 4000, about two miles east of Mount Pleasant, Texas, according to Sgt. Jean Dark with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Sharon Lea Adkins, 58, of Naples, Texas, was killed in the crash.
According to a preliminary DPS crash report, Adkins was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry and traveling west on FM 4000 approaching the intersection when when she failed to observe a stop sign and continued onto FM 2348.
She was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Jaun A. Caudillo, 28, of Mount Pleasant. Caudiollo was traveling north on FM 2348 at the time of the crash.
Caudillo was not transported to a hospital. It is unknown if he sustained injuries.
Adkins was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace and transported to Bates Cooper Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant.
