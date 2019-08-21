Crews rescue man who fell in pit in Henderson

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - A man was rescued after falling into a pit behind a business in Henderson Wednesday.
According to Michael Searcy with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a locksmith was changing locks on the old police department building located in the 600 block of US 79 today when he heard someone yelling for help in a nearby wooded area.
He contacted authorities who responded to the location and located a man who had fallen into a pit. A rescue took place in the back of the property of Clements Fluids.
The man was rescued from the pit and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.