Crews rescue man who fell in pit in Henderson
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 21, 2019 at 3:05 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 3:17 PM

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - A man was rescued after falling into a pit behind a business in Henderson Wednesday.

According to Michael Searcy with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a locksmith was changing locks on the old police department building located in the 600 block of US 79 today when he heard someone yelling for help in a nearby wooded area.

He contacted authorities who responded to the location and located a man who had fallen into a pit. A rescue took place in the back of the property of Clements Fluids.

The man was rescued from the pit and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

