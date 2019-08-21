Artists get ‘Wings of Tyler’ interactive mural underway

Wings of Tyler is “an interactive wall art installation" scheduled for unveiling in September 2019. Artists Dace Lucia Kidd and Cassie Edmonds are the two artists bringing the mural’s design to life. It will consist of five sets of wings on the west-facing side of the Edward Jones building, located on the corner of Broadway and Elm. The artists hope to encourage people to take pictures of the art and to become a part of the art as they stand in front of the wings for photographs and get creative. They hope it will become a “must see” spot for visitors.