Artists get ‘Wings of Tyler’ interactive mural underway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two artists are working together to bring to life a mural they hope will inspire those who pass through downtown Tyler each day.
It will also prove to be a hot spot for photographers, we are certain. The mural, called Wings of Tyler, will depict several sets of very detailed, colorful angel-like wings.
Wings of Tyler is “an interactive wall art installation" scheduled for unveiling in September 2019. Artists Dace Lucia Kidd and Cassie Edmonds are the two artists bringing the mural’s design to life. It will consist of five sets of wings on the west-facing side of the Edward Jones building, located on the corner of Broadway and Elm. The artists hope to encourage people to take pictures of the art and to become a part of the art as they stand in front of the wings for photographs and get creative. They hope it will become a “must see” spot for visitors.
According to Wings of Tyler’s Facebook page, all five wings have sponsors which will be acknowledged with an engraved plaque. There will also be an additional plaque listing the names of overall project donors.
There may still be project expenses these two artists are facing, so if you want to be a part of this prominent art project and would like to have more information, you can contact the artists by messaging them through this page. You can also email them at cassieedmondsdidit@yahoo.com and daceluciakidd@gmail.com
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.