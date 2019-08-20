WEBXTRA: Longview Fire Department gets new hazmat trailer

“This trailer is the sister trailer to one we received about this time last year. About a year and a half ago we were granted a grant through the East Texas Council of Governments through the Department of Homeland Security to build this trailer,” said Longview Fire Department Capt. Ryan Howard. “Our hazmat team here at the Longview Fire Department responds to the City of Longview, but we also respond to 14 counties here in the area that make up the East Texas Council of Governments.”