Video released of Nacogdoches burglary; believed to be tied to Bullard burglary

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Surveillance video has been released of a group of suspects believed to be connected to burglaries at a gas station and a Family Dollar in two East Texas cities.
The new surveillance video released by Bullard Police comes from a burglary of a Family Dollar in the Douglass area of Nacogdoches County. In the video, a group of suspects break into the store and steal a large amount of merchandise.
Bullard police said they believe this is the same group of suspects who burglarized an Exxon gas station off US 69 on August 16.
If you have any information, please contact Bullard Police Department at 903-894-7788 or email them at police@bullardtexas.
