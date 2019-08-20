United Way of Smith County launches fall campaign with $1.5 million goal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The United Way of Smith county kicked off its 2019 campaign Tuesday morning. The organization hopes to raise $1.5 million this year.
“United way is about each of us doing what we can to help the community so we all do a little bit. We may not be able to write the $10,000 check every year, but we can do $1 a week, or $5 a week or even $10 a week. And when we put all of our resources together, we have a very significant impact in the community and helping our neighbors,” said Nan Moore, CEO of the United Way of Smith County.
Groups like the Boy Scouts of America, the Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, and the East Texas Food Bank were represented today, all organizations that are impacted by United Way.
