Tyler’s 2019 Cattle Barons’ Gala raised more than $500k for cancer research

Denise Bardsley said, “We want to congratulate the 2019 chairs on a job well done. They all worked hard and helped raise money for this worthy cause. We are excited to follow them and continue to help raise funds for the American Cancer Society and for this amazing community that we live in.” Melissa Braswell added, “We want to thank all of the volunteers and sponsors that support the American Cancer Society and Cattle Barons’ Gala year after year. We are so blessed to live in a community that is so involved. We look forward to your continued support.” Followed by Chalease Denson, “I am excited to be on this journey again to help bring our community together to raise funds to help find a cure for cancer.”