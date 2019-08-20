Tyler’s 2019 Cattle Barons’ Gala raised more than $500k for cancer research

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shared by Tyler Cattle Barons:
The 32nd Annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala raised $540,596.82 for the American Cancer Society, funds that will go toward cancer research, education and to assist patients and families in areas of struggle with cancer. 2019 Gala Chairs Kelli Armstrong, Jayme Fitzpatrick and Maggie Wright announced the total during a celebration reception on Monday, August 19th, at Fitzpatrick Architects.
Kelli Armstrong began the remarks by thanking everyone in attendance and the CBG Committee for their support, “As the 2019 gala chairs we are thrilled to present $540,596.82 to the American Cancer Society for education, patient support services and funding to find a cure. We may have finished the race to the 2019 Gala, but the race is definitely not over until no one has to hear the dreadful words ‘you have cancer’ ever again.”
Jayme Fitzpatrick shared her thanks also, “We took on this challenge to serve in a way to honor our loved ones who have passed from cancer and to celebrate friends and family who have bravely fought and won the battle. Throughout the past year, we have been blessed by so many whose lives have been touched by cancer and wanted to give back and support the ACS. We thank the multitude of volunteers for their time and talents. We have made so many new friends through this experience and will forever be grateful.”
Maggie Wright noted how community support is a difference-maker. “We live in the most generous community. The people of Tyler and Smith County have sponsored the cause as individuals and as businesses. We are so thankful and grateful for the support of all. Kelli, Jayme and I look forward to the 2020 Gala and helping the chairs continue the race to find a cure!”
Cindy McCall, Senior Development Manager, Distinguished Events for the American Cancer Society - Tyler, thanked Armstrong, Fitzpatrick and Wright for their work. “Our mission was to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society. Job well done by these amazing volunteers and Gala chairs.” McCall then introduced the 2020 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala Chairs: Denise Bardsley, Melissa Braswell and Chalease Denson. She said, “We are delighted to have this trio of great, community-minded volunteers chairing the 33rd Annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala.”
Bardsley, Braswell and Denson announced the 2020 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is scheduled for June 13th and will again be held at the Texas Rose Horse Park. “Pistols and Pearls” was revealed as the theme for the 2020 Gala.
Denise Bardsley said, “We want to congratulate the 2019 chairs on a job well done. They all worked hard and helped raise money for this worthy cause. We are excited to follow them and continue to help raise funds for the American Cancer Society and for this amazing community that we live in.” Melissa Braswell added, “We want to thank all of the volunteers and sponsors that support the American Cancer Society and Cattle Barons’ Gala year after year. We are so blessed to live in a community that is so involved. We look forward to your continued support.” Followed by Chalease Denson, “I am excited to be on this journey again to help bring our community together to raise funds to help find a cure for cancer.”
The American Cancer Society is the largest non-governmental funder of cancer research and has funded the work of forty-seven Nobel Laureate recipients. Research is at the core of the American Cancer Society’s mission. The society funds and conducts cancer research, works with lawmakers to pass laws to defeat cancer and promotes access to quality, affordable health care.
