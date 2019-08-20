Tyler man indicted in connection to May shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been indicted on several charges in connection to a shooting that injured one person in May.
Brenton Taylor, 34, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
The indictment was handed down by a Smith County Grand Jury in the 241st Judicial District Court on August 8.
Back in May, Taylor allegedly shot a man in the leg after becoming upset at a gathering at his home.
