Tenaha Tigers look to continue dominance after stumbling in 2A Region III final

TENAHA, Texas (KTRE) - In little less than two weeks, Tenaha Tigers will look to continue their dominance after stumbling in the 2018 2A DI Region III final.
Tenaha is always in the conversation for state title contender. In 2018, Tenaha made the jump from 2A DII to 2A DI following a state title apperance in 2017 at the DII level.
Tenaha made it to the 2A DI Region III final. They were up 14-13 at halftime over San Augustine before getting putscored 30-3 in the 2nd half to lose 43-17.
