SWEPCO says power outage across East Texas ultimately caused by vegetation

Initial reports show the first high-voltage power line came into contact with vegetation that had grown into it, causing a fault on the electric system around 4 p.m. Sunday. Heat and high customer load caused a second high-voltage power line to sag into vegetation growing below it, resulting in a second fault around 4:15 p.m. SWEPCO implemented an emergency procedure of controlled outages to avoid further overloading of the system. The total outages peaked at approximately 85,000 customers around 7 p.m.