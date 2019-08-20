School board votes to move forward with selling Tyler ISD Agricultural Learning Center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Board members with Tyler Independent School District have approved beginning the process of selling the John Tyler High School’s agricultural learning center, which school leaders said has been underutilized.
While the property is up for sale, school officials made it clear the sale does not jeopardize the school’s dedication to its agriculture program.
“The property is remote from both of our high schools, it’s actually right on our northern parts of our district,” said Tim Loper, Tyler ISD’s director of facilities. “And the board is being real good about getting rid of excess property.”
The John Tyler Agriculture Learning Center sits on a quiet road off of U.S. Highway 69 in Smith County. Loper said because of its location and under utilization, it’s become more trouble to maintain.
In a unanimous decision Monday, the Tyler ISD board decided to put the facility up for sale. Board members clarified that the sale had little to do with the ag program, and more to do with the fact that the facility simply hasn’t been used in years.
“It may have been years ago, prior to my employment, but I’ve never seen it utilized and I’ve been here 19 years," Loper explained.
If the facility sells, the money would go back into the district’s general funds to invest in other areas where it’s needed.
The district said a timeline on when the ag facility will officially be on the market isn’t known yet. The district’s chief financial officer will determine how the money is used if the property is purchased.
