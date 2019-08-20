Preliminary autopsy report indicates 3-year-old found in pond drowned

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A preliminary autopsy report indicates drowning was the cause of 3-year-old Madison William’s death, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the office has received the preliminary autopsy report of Madison. She was found dead in a pond near her parents’ house on Sunday evening after she was reported missing earlier that day.
Smith reported the report shows her death is consistent with a drowning.
A six-hour search was conducted after Madison went missing from a home in the 6400 block of County Road 210 near the Chapel Hill area. During the investigation, authorities were told that Madison liked to travel from her parent’s house to her grandparent’s. According to Sheriff Smith, they were then led to believe she had traveled by a pond found between the two houses.
It was there that a dive team later found her body.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is still going. According to Smith, CPS is also investigating her death.
