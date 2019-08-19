East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories will be in effect, officially, through Tuesday, but likely to continue through at least Wednesday, if not longer. During the next few days, you will need to stay vigilant with your hydration and staying as cool as possible with the temperatures being as hot as they are expected to be. Only a few scattered afternoon/evening showers and/or thundershowers will be possible over the southern sections of East Texas until Wednesday. Scattered showers/thundershowers will be possible during the PM hours on Thursday and Friday area-wide, then it looks like we may see more rain here in East Texas on Saturday where the chances increase to near 50% as a weak tropical wave moves over the area. Scattered showers/thundershowers will then be possible on Sunday, but the chances are likely to be lower. Just a few possible again on Monday of next week. Temperatures will remain above seasonal normals through Friday, then cool down to near normal temps at that time due to the rain chances and more cloud cover.