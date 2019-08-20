EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Warm and muggy this morning with fair skies and temperatures starting out in the 70s. Mostly sunny this afternoon and hot and humid. The heat advisory continues today with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s near 100 degrees. Heat index values will soar to 105-110 at times this afternoon, so make some indoor plans away from the heat if possible. Chances for rain are very slight today and tomorrow, but one or two isolated showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoons. Chances for rain will begin to increase by the end of the week and headed into the weekend. More clouds and scattered showers also mean slightly cooler temperatures with highs near normal in the mid 90s this weekend.