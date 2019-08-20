McCown makes appearance during Eagles, Ravens’ joint practice

Texas (KLTV) - The Eagles and Ravens held a joint practice on Monday ahead of their preseason showdown.
It was the first time seeing quarterback Josh McCown, who recently came out of retirement.
The Jacksonville native recently announced his retirement as a journeyman quarterback but over the weekend the Eagles called on the East Texan for help.
“It was hard to pass up. As much as I love ESPN… and breaking down plays, it is fun to be in the play. I thought I would give it one more go,” said McCown.
