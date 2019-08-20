East Texas counties issue burn bans

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Hot and dry conditions are causing counties and cities to consider or place burn bans throughout East Texas.
Henderson County is now under a burn ban, according to the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office. The ban prohibits all outdoor burning for the next 30 days. According to the text of the ban, burning activities related to “public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality."
Rusk County also issued a burn ban, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
In Smith County, there is still no burn ban. According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the drought index is 6.38 inches depleted. He reported the ground normally holds about 8 inches of water.
Brooks reported there have been 58 fires in Smith County during the month of August. Last year, there were about 93 grass fires in August.
This is a developing story and will continue to update.
