Henderson County fire marshal identifies person killed in house fire

PAYNE SPRINGS, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the person killed in Friday’s house fire.
According to the fire marshal’s office, 69-year-old Dana Dennman was found dead by crews working a house fire in the 7100 block of West Choctaw Drive in Payne Springs.
According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, they responded to the residence at about 5:58 p.m. Friday. When they arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from inside the home. Payne Springs Fire Rescue reported bystanders told them someone was trapped inside.
A search team made entry into the home once crews arrived, according to Payne Springs Fire Rescue. The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office reported that it was during this suppression efforts that crews found the body of a resident, later identified as Dennman.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace, according to the fire marshal’s office. Her body was then sent to American Forensics in Dallas for an autopsy.
The office reported she was living in the residence and was unable to get out of the house during the fire.
Volunteer crews from Eustace, Enchanted Oaks, Gun Barrel, Log Cabin and Malakoff Fire Departments all assisted with battling the fire.
It is reported the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and the origin of the fire. The investigations remains ongoing.
