Hallsville man gets 12 years for fatal 2017 racing wreck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to two counts of racing causing death and one count of aggravated assault.
Daven Davis, 21, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on each count during a plea hearing held Tuesday afternoon in Longview. The sentences will run concurrently.
The case stems from a fatal 2017 wreck that happened on North Eastman Road at Hawkins Parkway.
Davis and Chad Malone, 21, of Longview, were racing when they crashed into a pickup driven by Christa Wilson. The investigation revealed Davis and Malone were driving more than 100 miles per hour when they hit Wilson’s truck, seriously injuring her.
Meshebia Johnson, 17, and Rylee Malone, also 17, were riding in Malone’s car and both were killed in the wreck.
While out on bond, Davis was arrested again and charged a second time for racing on the highway.
Under the Texas Penal Code, Davis faced up to 20 years in prison on each felony charge.
Malon is serving 12 years in prison after pleaded guilty to two counts of racing resulting in death and one count of aggravated assault.
