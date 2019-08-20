Gregg County JP says no obvious signs of foul play after 2 bodies found in East Mountain area

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - No obvious signs of foul play were detected at the scene where two people were found dead Monday afternoon, according to an official.
Gregg County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson says the deceased had been in the trailer for a number of days. Officials believe the bodies are those of a man and a woman who may have been in their 40s. Jameson said the two had recently moved into the area.
They were found Monday afternoon, when a deputy responded to the 300 block of Coulter Road just off of FM 1844, in the East Mountain area in response to a call for a welfare check.
The responding deputy found the man and woman, whose identities have not been released at this time, and later called in additional support.
The bodies have been sent to a medical examiner for autopsy.
