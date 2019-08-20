East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Burn Bans are now in effect for Henderson and Rusk counties until further notice. Heat Advisories are in effect until Wednesday evening at 7 PM for most of East Texas. Continued hot and humid through the rest of the week…but maybe a bit cooler as we head toward Friday. A few more clouds and a slightly better chance for afternoon/evening showers and/or thundershowers will be in the forecast. Rain chances for this weekend will remain in the 20%-30% range, which is different than what we were forecasting yesterday. The tropical moisture looks to be less impressive, therefore, not as much rain is likely on Saturday. As we head into early next week, a few showers and/or thundershowers will be possible on Monday, then we dry out a bit more on Tuesday with a Mostly Sunny sky is then expected. Temperatures are expected to cool a bit this weekend as more clouds build in and rain chances are in the forecast.