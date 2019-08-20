Concrete truck driver allegedly drove into oncoming traffic, later arrested for DWI

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Tyler Police Department arrested a concrete truck driver Tuesday after he allegedly crossed the median several times on Loop 323 and drove into oncoming traffic.
Detective Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said they got 911 calls about a concrete truck crossing the median and heading into oncoming traffic on Loop 323 late Tuesday morning. TPD officers quickly caught up to the concrete truck and pulled him over.
Erbaugh said the Tyler PD officers arrested the concrete truck driver on a driving while intoxicated charge. He said the driver’s name isn’t available at this time.
No one was hurt in the incident, Erbaugh said.
