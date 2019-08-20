City of Marshall cracking down on leash law ahead of new school year

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall Police Department is cracking down on leash enforcement for dogs in the city before the new school year begins.
Animal control officials said there will be an increase in citations to deal with the issue.
“We have seen more [unleashed dog cases] recently. We do get a lot more calls during the school time, because kids are walking,” said Shelly Godwin, supervisor of Marshall Animal Shelter.
Authorities said they want to make sure surrounding neighborhoods are safe for students who will be walking to and from school.
“A lot of [kids] walk to the bus stop, and a lot of them walk to the school, so we just want to keep all the kids safe," Godwin added.
Animal control officials said they will begin visiting with pet owners who do not have their dogs on a lease.
Officers said if they are unable to reach the pet owners, they will take the dogs to the animal shelter, where owners will have to pay a $50 fee for their dog to be released. The fines become progressively worse for owners and animals who are repeat offenders.
“We have a few owner surrenders, we’ll go talk to them,” Godwin explained. “Instead of getting a citation or paying a fine, they do surrender their animals, unfortunately.”
The leash law in Marshall states that animals must be contained at all times, whether it’s behind a fence, on a tether, or on a leash.
Authorities said the point of warning the public about the crack down will help lower the number of loose animals in the city streets, especially during a busy time such as the school year.
School starts for Marshall ISD on Monday, Aug. 26.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.