WEBXTRA: Gregg County commissioners approve new voting machines

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners on Monday approved updating the county’s voting equipment.
Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with Hart InterCivic, Inc. to procure the Verity Duo Voting System including the disposition of the old voting equipment.
According to Hart InterCivic’s website, the Verity Duo Voting System is the “most modern voting system available today.”
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum learned how the new machines work and Gregg County elections officials are encouraging potential voters to come to the elections office to get more familiar with the new machines before election day.
