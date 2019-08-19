Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary to introduce three tiger cubs to public

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary has become the new home for three five-month-old tiger cubs.
Ava, Elouise, and Rosie are litter mates who previously served as “photo op” cats. The United State Department of Agriculture allows tiger cubs to be used in photo opportunities up to a certain age, which the cubs reached when they were relocated to Tiger Creek.
“They will be with us their entire lives, which can be anywhere from about 18 to 20 years," said Tim Gano, director of animal care. “You can watch them grow here.”
Tiger Creek serves as a permanent home for animals that have been abused, neglected, and displaced.
“We are here for these guys and we’re going to do whatever it takes to make them happy and comfortable," Gano explained. “These cubs are loved so much by our team, so we wanted to share them with our visitors and everyone alike.”
The cubs spent a few hours of enrichment time Monday afternoon with treats made specially for the big cats. Specifically, Ava, Elouise, and Rosie got to cool down in the hot summer sun with frozen blood pops and got to play with ice cubs in the water.
“It helps cool it down, and it floats, so they’re a little more attracted to it,” Gano said.
Tiger Creek has invited the public to meet the three sisters while they play and splash around during their introduction at Bengali’s 24th birthday. Bengali is another big cat kept at the sanctuary.
The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
More from Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary:
Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit with a mission to provide a safe and secure environment for animals in need of rescue or rehabilitation while conserving endangered and threatened species that is home to forty exotic cats.
For more information about this weekend’s event call their office at 903.858.1008 and don’t forget you can visit them from 10 am until 5 pm. Tiger Creek is located, just five miles north of I-20 at 17552 FM 14 in Tyler Texas.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.