SWEPCO continues to investigate cause of Sunday’s power outages

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Crews are continuing to determine what caused several power outages throughout East Texas on Sunday.
Power has now been restored to the majority of SWEPCO customers after a brownout impacted thousands of customers Sunday evening.
In their latest update, SWEPCO reported crews are continuing to investigate what exactly caused the outages. They said specialists were patrolling the power lines by helicopter in order to determine the cause. They stated teams were downloading data from the station of equipment. The data should aid the company in discovering the cause of Sunday’s voltage problems and in preventing it from happening again.
On Sunday, they reported issues with their power grid had led to voltage problems. They reported several customers may have experienced low voltage while other had no power at all.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported an incident at a substation near the Texas Eastman facility in Longview played a factor in the outages.
The Texas Eastman facility also lost power and flaring and smoke were seen at the facility during the outages. The facility reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office that they weren’t experiencing any other issues besides the outage. They also reported they had flares burning off excess gas.
The City of Longview shared on Sunday a statement from the facility on their Facebook page. In the statement, the facility reported operations were safely shut down during the outage and due to the shutdown, flaring did occur. They stated the flares were horizontal and caused a fire at a grass field on site. They confirmed their emergency services had the fire under control and it was not a concern to the public.
The city reported that while the cause of the outages remains unknown, they believe the Eastman facility is not responsible for it.
As of Monday morning, about 86 SWEPCO customers are still without power. SWEPCO reported at the peak of outages, about 85,000 customers were without power.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.