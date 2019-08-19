Bullard Police: Same suspects involved in Bullard Exxon burglary strike in Nacogdoches County

On Friday August 16 at 4:54 a.m. a group of suspects broke into the Exxon on Hwy 69 in Bullard, taking miscellaneous items such as cigarettes. According to Bullard Director of Communication Lexie Hudson, the suspects then made their way to Douglass at 5:56 a.m.. breaking into another gas station. Hudson said they stole items such as cigarettes and cell phones from the store in Douglass. The descriptions of vehicles involved are white Toyota SUV and a black Honda CRV. If you have any information, please contact Bullard Police Department at 903-894-7788.