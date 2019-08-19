Several areas in Rusk County under boil water notices due to Sunday power loss

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several areas in Rusk County have been put under boil water notices due to Sunday’s power loss.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, these include Oakland Water Supply, Pinehill Water Supply, New Prospect Water Supply Corporation, and Church Hill Water Supply.
Oakland Water Supply and Pinehill Water Supply said it would take a few days for results on a water sample to return.
New Prospect Water Supply Corporation said they would also be under a boil water notice for a few days due to the electrical outage.
Church Hill Water Supply said a boil water notice is in effect for those that lost water pressure. They said the notice will be rescinded once sample results return favorably.
