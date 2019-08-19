EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A warm, muggy start with temperatures in the upper 70s this morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and hot, humid conditions this afternoon. A heat advisory will be in effect today as afternoon high temperatures get very close to the triple digit mark and feel even hotter thanks to the humidity. Partly cloudy, hot and humid again tomorrow with the heat advisory in effect through tomorrow evening. A very slight chance for an isolated shower or thundershower will be back in the forecast by the end of the week, but it won’t do much to cool the temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 90s all week long. By the weekend, chances for rain will increase slightly and with more cloud cover and hopefully a few showers, temperatures will be back to near average for this time of the year in the mid 90s.