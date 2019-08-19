More arrests expected in Wood County illegal hunting investigation

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - More arrests are expected in an illegal hunting investigation that has already led to the arrests of multiple Mineola residents.
Game Warden Capt. Quint Balkcom said Monday morning his office is working with authorities in Oregon to apprehend and extradite Chance Avery Briggs, of Van.
Briggs has multiple warrants out for his arrest and also is wanted for a probation violation out of Wood County, according to Balkcom.
Those arrested last week are Jacob Thomas Blair, Dustin James Hartley, Kaleb Lee Brown, Aspen Lynn Umphries, Dalton Jeronimo Robles and Hilario Lynch Garcia are facing multiple charges separately, including hunt white-tailed deer with the aid of an artificial light, hunt white-tailed deer at night and hunt white-tailed deer from a vehicle.
According to arrest affidavits, game wardens interviewed the suspects in February and each, at some point, admitted to illegal hunting over the previous two hunting seasons. The affidavits detail how each suspect would go out with one or more of the other suspects at various times and hunt at night using a spotlight.
The investigation began with a deer that had been shot off a county road at night. In February 2019, a subsequent investigation “uncovered an extensive amount of illegal poaching in both Wood and Smith counties,” according to information released by Wood County Game Warden.
Game wardens were able to detail the killing of “approximately 28 White-tailed deer and over 50 pigs by a total of 12 individuals.” Investigators say all the deer and pigs had been killed at night and from public roads with the help of a spotlight.
"We’ve continued throughout almost a year’s time collecting evidence and information through interviews with as many as 12 different suspects arriving at the arrest of eight individuals with over 600 different cases of different levels ranging from state jail felonies to Class A misdemeanors to Class C misdemeanors,“ Balkcom said. “Quite a serious case. We will not rest until we find the violators that steal from the State of Texas.”
