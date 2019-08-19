Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting elderly woman, gets 40-year sentence

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A 55-year-old White Oak man pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person before his trial started Monday morning.
The offense occurred July 31, 2017, in Gladewater, when Donnie Hill attacked an elderly woman suffering from Alzheimer’s.
The victim lived with her daughter and son-in-law her daughter woke to the sounds of her dogs barking. She saw the attack in progress and called for her husband to help. District Attorney Billy Bird, reports the victim was stripped and helpless.
The victim’s son-in-law pulled Hill off the victim. At that point, Hill then tried to stab and then bit the son-in-law during a struggle. Hill then claimed that the victim was his grandmother.
Police arrived and arrested Hill. He will serve 40 years for the crime and will not be eligible for parole until he is 75 years old.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.